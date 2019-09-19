Head up to Anderson and Girls Orchard to celebrate Apple Fest

Posted 12:15 PM, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 12:14PM, September 19, 2019

The trees are dripping with delicious apples at Anderson and Girls Orchards! Bring the family and make some memories at their annual fall festival, Apple Fest.

Owner Terry Anderson, Anna Claire, and Chunk the baby goat talk about all the fun events families can take part in this weekend.

Families can come to the farm to take a wagon ride back to their apple orchard to handpick a variety of apples.

On top of picking apples, there will be camel rides, cider and donuts for sale, plus kids can visit all the exotic animals in the petting zoo.

Apple Fest will take place on September 21 and 22.

Anderson and Girls Orchards is located at 2985 North Sheridan Road in Stanton.

Learn more by going to andersonandgirls.com.

