Kzoo Co. schools changing schedules due to EEE concerns

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Each of the school districts within Kalamazoo County are making changes to the schedule of outdoor activities to reduce the risk of Eastern equine encephalitis.

There have been seven confirmed cases of the mosquito-borne illness in southwest Michigan, including three fatalities. To minimize the risk of further cases, school districts in the impacted areas have been rescheduling athletic events and other outdoor activities to happen before dusk.

The decision came after a recommendation by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Each school district will announce the changes once they have been made.

People are advised to protect themselves from mosquito bites by wearing long sleeves and pants and using insect repellent with DEET.

Symptoms of EEE include fever chills and body aches, and severe cases can cause headaches, disorientation, tremors, seizures, brain damage, coma and death.