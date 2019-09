Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. -- If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, a local horse training center is hosting a community day Saturday.

Winning Edge Training Center LLC, 6415 Leonard Avenue in Coopersville is hosting Arabian Horse Community Day on Saturday, September 21 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Our Alyssa Hearin visited the facility for a preview.