Michigan State Police forensics lab gives inside look at their techniques

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Scientists with the Michigan State Police Forensics Lab were out at Rosa Parks Circle Thursday to show the interested public just what they do.

Forensic scientist Jessica Ramirez says they have lots of people come up to them already interested in their field because of TV shows like "CSI." Though she says shows like that often paint an unrealistic picture of how they operate.

“When there is crime, the evidence that's collected from the field is brought to our lab and we perform analytical tests in the lab and give those results to the detective. Then it's up to them to take that information and work their case," she said. "Most of our work is analytical and in the lab but we do respond to crime scenes as well to assist our officers out in the field."

We are in the midst of National Forensic Science Week, so the lab thought it would be a good time to get out into the community.

Ramirez gave advice to those interested on how to work towards a career in forensics.

"Pay attention to your science classes and math classes and do well … working in law enforcement in general is really rewarding," she said. She suggests taking courses in criminal justice and the sciences.

Hands-on demonstrations of how they collect fingerprints and compare shoe impressions were available for anyone who wanted a closer look at how forensic science works in the field.

Click here for more information about the MSP Forensics Lab. And if you are interested in pursuing a career in the field, check out this page.

