Momma’s Home: All-natural skincare products at affordable prices

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many of us have a daily routine using products that keep our skin smooth and clear, but have you stopped to think about what ingredients you're actually putting on your skin?

That's the questions that prompted a West Michigan woman to start making her own skin products. Owner of Momma's Home, Amy Furman, stopped by with some special guests to show off how all her products work and what they're made of.

Want to try some of Momma's Home skincare products? Fox 17 is giving away three baskets full of all her products. Click here to enter for a chance to win.

Or if you just can't wait and want to order her products, head to mommashome.com and use the promo code FOX17 at checkout for a discount.