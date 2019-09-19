Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Grand Woods Lounge is opening at the former Arcadia site in downtown Kalamazoo.

Arcadia Brewing went into foreclosure this year, and a Lansing-based hospital group has been managing it since.

Owners at Grand Woods say they've been looking for a second spot for years and are excited to be part of Kalamazoo's downtown nightlife.

No word when the new location will open.

2. Ground has been broken for the future home of the Kalamazoo Humane Society.

The 11,000-square-foot facility will sit on nearly 15 acres on River Street, a location in the I-94 business loop in Comstock Township.

The Center will include state of the art medical rooms for low-cost spay and neutering, educational spaces, and offices.

A memorial garden is also planned to honor pets who have passed away.

The space is set to open by the end of the next year.

3. International Red Panda Day is Saturday, and dozens of zoos all across the world will be showcasing their red pandas, including John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids.

Guests will be able to visit the zoo's very own red pandas, Wyatt and Wasabi. The event will also feature games, conservation information, red panda-themed face painting, and the kids can learn how to become a red panda ranger.

4. Grand Rapids VegFest returns to the DeltaPlex this Sunday for its fifth annual educational celebration of all things vegan and vegetarian.

The event welcomes attendees to explore the benefits of a plant-based diet through seminars, cooking demonstrations, local and national vendors and more.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and tickets are $12 at the door.

5. Do you geek out for Christmas? Counting down the days when everyone thinks you're a weirdo? Experts say those kind of people are the happiest.

Some psychologists say people who put up Christmas decorations early are more nostalgic and in touch with their inner youthful spirit.

Stringing up lights or wheeling out the Christmas Tree often reminds people of their childhood, which can bring up feelings of excitement and happiness.

A study from the journal of environmental psychology also reveals over-the-top Christmas decorations are a sign of a friendly household and festive homes are viewed as more sociable and welcoming.