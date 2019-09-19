× Police searching for Paw Paw bank robbery suspect

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect in a bank robbery Thursday.

The robbery happened at 9:32 a.m. at the Mercantile Bank on E Michigan Avenue in Paw Paw.

Investigators say a woman entered the bank and gave the teller a note saying there was a bomb outside, and she needed money. Police didn’t specify if she got away with any cash.

There wasn’t a suspicious package found on the property.

She was wearing an all-black outfit with a baseball cap with red lettering and sunglasses. Investigators are still trying to determine what vehicle the suspect used to get away.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the robbery is asked to call Van Buren County dispatchers at 269-657-3101 or Paw Paw police at 269-657-5501.