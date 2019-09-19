× Search for assault suspect leads to lockdown at Kzoo school

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo school was briefly locked down Thursday morning while police searched for an assault suspect.

Police received a call around 9 a.m. about a domestic incident on W North Street. The caller mentioned a weapon and then the call disconnected.

When officers arrived, they secured the area and found the caller and suspect in the incident. The suspect was taken into custody on multiple charges.

Police didn’t specify what led up to the assault or if a weapon was found.

There weren’t any students or staff involved in the situation and the school was only on lockdown because of its proximity.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.