Shedd Aquarium holds contest to name rescue sea otter pups

CHICAGO, IL — Shedd Aquarium is asking for the public’s help naming two rescued sea otter pups.

The pair, currently called Pups 870 and 872, came to the aquarium after being found off the coast of California.

Both pups are 5 month old males discovered within a few weeks of their birth with no adult otters found in the area. Montery Bay Aquarium in California rescued them and they have been with Shedd Aquarium since July.

The contest is between 5 names created to remind visitors where southern sea otters are found:

· Cooper: named after Cupertino, Calif., near San Jose

· Watson: named after the town of Watsonville, near Monterey and Port Watsonville, less than an hour drive from where pup 872 was found

· Bennett: named after Point Bennett on San Miguel Island – one of the Channel Islands

· Simon: named after Simonton Cove on San Miguel Island – one of the Channel Islands

· Obi: short for Obispo of San Luis Obispo

Voting is being held at Sheddaquarium.org from today until September 28th and winning names will be announced on Monday, September 30th. Members of the public can vote as many times as they want.