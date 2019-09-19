Shop at a vintage and modern toy wonderland at first-ever “Toy Haven”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking to get a jump start on Christmas shopping, or may just love to collect toys? There's something for everyone at the very first Toy Haven event in Grand Haven on Saturday.

Toy Haven is a safe place for toy lovers of all kinds. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Grand Haven Community Center will be filled with vintage, old, collectible, modern, and high-valued toys.

The event won't be just about buying toys, but it's also about giving back. The entry fees from the first 50 attendees will be donated to the Tri-Cities Family YMCA.

Admission costs $5 for adults, and kids 12 and under are free. For the extreme toy-lovers, attendees can purchase an early bird pass for $12 to get into the venue one hour before the doors open at 10.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page.