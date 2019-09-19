Shop for kids’ essentials at bargain prices at Semi-Annual Indoor Garage Sale

Posted 12:06 PM, September 19, 2019

It seems like kids jump from size 6 months to 5T with a blink of an eye! Rather than dropping some major cash on items they'll grow out of quickly, check out the Grand Rapids Mothers of Multiples Semi-Annual Indoor Garage Sale this weekend.

The sale is a great way to stock up for the season on a budget. Vendors will have everything a kids needs such as clothing, shoes, coats, holiday dresses, housewares, and baby gear.

The sale is happening at The Connection at Beverly Reformed Church on September 20 and 21.

For more information, visit grmoms.org.

