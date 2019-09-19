The Haunt is now open! Here’s a sneak peek of what scares await inside…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you love a good scare, this should be your favorite time of year. Not only is Halloween fast approaching, but one of Michigan's best-haunted houses is now open for business.

The Haunt is back and it's bigger, better, and spookier than ever with five fully immersive themes all under one roof.

Todd and Leigh Ann took a tour of The Haunt with a very special tour guide, Tinkles the Clown, to see what terrifying creatures await inside.

The haunted house is at a new location this year, 1256 28th Street South West in Wyoming.

The Haunt will be open on weekends now through November 2.

More details can be found at the-haunt.com.