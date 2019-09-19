Upcoming events with the West Michigan Tourist Association

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Holland Museum on the Move: Historic Architecture Walk

● Join us for a walk through history! This interactive tour teaches participants the hallmarks of some of Holland’s most popular residential architectural styles.

● Learn about homes built from the 1860s through the 1950s as you walk through the Historic District exploring maps, home catalogs, and architectural guides.

● This 1.5 mile, casually paced walk begins and ends at the Holland Museum. Tour capacity is limited, so advance registration is required by calling 616-796-3329.

● There is no charge for this event, but a $5.00 donation is suggested.

● Thursday, September 26. 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Begins and ends at the Holland Museum

“Failure Lab” at Saugatuck Center for the Arts

● The acclaimed FAILURE:LAB heads to the Saugatuck Center for the Arts on September 21, 2019.

● Failure Lab is an international movement showcasing the untold failures behind success.

● This one-of-a-kind platform integrates storytelling and music to reveal the vulnerabilities of influential people in order to eliminate the fear, stigma and isolation around failure.

● Stick around after for a post-event gathering with live music, craft drinks and desserts under our pavilion.

● Failure Lab is filled with storytellers and entertainers recounting their most memorable brush with failure. The audience is encouraged to share their thoughts on social media using the hashtag #failurelab during the performances between stories.

● In between each speaker will feature a live performance in a range of genres, styles and mediums. Their risk-taking and willingness to try new things is what Failure Lab is all about.

The Art of Cookery Cooking School Fall Classes

● Located in Whitehall

● Create delicious art. Experience for yourself the joy of food. Enjoy making a memory and gaining skills while hands-on experiencing artisan food skills and home making skills.

● Learn skills that are not just useful, but interesting. Gain knowledge on how to reduce time in the kitchen. An absolutely fabulous experience while gaining skills you will use to reduce food costs, ensure the safety of your foods, and re-live a piece of heritage that is fast becoming lost, cooking from whole foods (from “scratch” cooking).

● Book a private session, or join a public one and meet new friends.

● Coming up this fall: sourdough bread, pies, pasta & sauce, and even soapmaking

Vintage Camper Show at Cornwell’s Turkeyville

● The open house will be 10:00-4:00 on Saturday, Sept 21

● 1st Annual Vintage Camper Show at Turkeyville in Marshall.

● Campers will be all dressed up and ready for everyone to look through them. Participate in fun games from times gone past.

● Stroll through the vintage campers and craft show with crafters from MI and surrounding states.

● Stop in the Turkeyville Restaurant for a world-famous turkey sandwich, homemade pie, and ice cream.