Ahead of Area 51 Raid- MI UFO Enthusiasts Say Aliens are Real

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It’s a question you’ve been asked before, and lately in the United States it’s on everyone’s minds… “Do you believe in aliens?"

I walked the streets of downtown Grand Rapids asking random people and the biggest response?

"Maybe."

Well there's one man who says he knows for sure.

South East Michigan native Harry Willnus says that now a-days he thinks, "That more than 50% of the U.S. population anyway does believe that there is something going on with this UFO stuff."

Willnus is an alien enthusiast, a past State Director for the Michigan Mutual UFO Network, or “MUFON,” and he was around for the swamp gas case of 1966.

"It’s certainly one of the best cases in Michigan history," shares Willnus.

You might be familiar in the nationally acclaimed case a farmer and his son saw a UFO flying over a swamp in Dexter, Michigan.

Willnus explains, "As he turned to go back to the farmhouse he saw a light coming across the sky, and he watched for a moment he thought it was a shooting star initially. This thing came, came, and then slowed, and then slowly began to drop into the swamp which was behind his house."

This mystery brought in researchers from across the country, but to everyone’s surprise, and disapproval, the sighting was brushed aside with an explanation of "swamp gas."

Willnus even has a copy of the original police report.

When showing it to me he states, "When you read this you realize this was not swamp gas that they saw."

The frustrating case is one of countless throughout the world.

Willnus explains that each case, like many aliens are different, "They come in all different sizes and shapes. Reptilians are often reported, The Grays, we have the Tall Whites, these are creatures that are up to 10 feet tall."

So now that we know the types of aliens, what alien sightings have actually been reported?

For this question I invited someone to the Fox17 station who actually investigates alien sightings, Bill Konkolesky, the current Director for MUFON.

He showed us some of their submissions from across the country, to see them yourself click on the video attached to this article.

However with all these sighting there’s one major question, does the government cover up alien sightings? And if so, why?

Willnus says, "It is being covered up."

When I asked why he shared, "I think it’s fear. Fear that the public wouldn’t know how to handle this, religion might have a problem."

Konkolesky's response to my question was similar, "A lot of people would have a big big issue with having to accept there’s life on other worlds."

So according to these experts alleged government cover ups are because we as the people simply can't handle the truth.

However at the end of the raid, or the day... What you believe is obviously up to you.

"Without one hundred percent proof, there’s only strong evidence, but there does appear to be strong evidence that something is in our skies that is not man made. Something that was created off planet, is here visiting us for unknown reasons. Where it’s from, what it’s intentions are, that’s completely unknown."

Neither Willnus or Konkolesky are taking part in the "Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop Us All" event scheduled for September 20th.

You can hear Konkolesky speak in Houghton Lake at the Michigan UFO Con-Tact II.

Click here for a link to details on that event.