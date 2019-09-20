Battle Creek Lakeview beats Gull Lake, 51-34
-
Blitz Preview: Week 3
-
Blitz Preview – Week 4
-
Blitz Preview: Week 1
-
Blitz Preview: Week 2
-
Portage Central beats Gull Lake 21-7
-
-
Senior veterans in Battle Creek honored with special military flyover event
-
Buildings in downtown Battle Creek evacuated
-
Head to Battle Creek Field of Flight to watch best air shows in the country
-
Tree falls on boat, kills one
-
Man charged with assaulting officer in BCPD parking lot
-
-
Medical marijuana business in Battle Creek gets new high-tech security
-
2 bodies recovered from Beadle Lake
-
Rainbow crosswalks come to Battle Creek