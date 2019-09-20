Cain-Veasey leading the Grand Valley backfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- Aryuan Cain-Veasey is shining in a new opportunity. In 2018, as a redshirt-freshman, he carried the ball just 30 times for 210 yards and a touchdown. So far this season, Cain-Veasey has carried the ball 21 times for 231 yards and three scores.

"We had depth last year," head coach Matt Mitchell admitted, "we didn't really need him, he had some mop up time but [this year], we've leaned on him and he's grown up. He's gotten going, he's big and he's got great feet."

With a younger offense and a new quarterback in Cole Kotopka, who is now expected to miss Saturday's GLIAC opener against Northwood, it's important for Cain-Veasey to step up.

"I need to take a little pressure off my quarterbacks shoulders," he said, "and give the offensive line that confidence, they're blocking great. I've made a couple guys miss here and there, and I see my receivers blocking at the second level."