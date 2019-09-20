Farmgirl Flea Market hosting fall event Sept. 27-28

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- If you are looking for vintage treasures and handmade goods, the 9th annual Farmgirl Flea Market Fall event is scheduled for next weekend.

The Fall event is set for September 27 and 28 at Farmgirl Flea, 5235 Park Avenue in Hudsonville at the fairgrounds.

There will be more than 200 vendors on site for the event, featuring farmhouse decor, rusty signs, vintage finds, handmade items, jewelry, boutique clothing, Michigan products, baked goods, live music, drinks & food trucks.

The market has even been featured as one of the top 100 markets to attend by Flea Market Style Magazine.

There is a VIP event on Friday, September 27 from 4-8 p.m. There is a $15 entry fee for 12 and over. Includes the Friday night early buyer pre-sale & also includes Saturday re-entry into the market.

Saturday Saturday September 28 event hours 8am-4pm

- $5.00 entry fee for Saturday; kids 12 and under are FREE. All vendors will be set-up, restocked, & ready for day #2 of shopping for you!

Pre-sale tickets are available now at Farmgirlflea.com.

The fairgrounds does not allow pets so please leave your fur babies at home. As always, our events are held rain or shine.