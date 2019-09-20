GR Christian downs West Catholic, 56-10
-
Blitz Preview: Week 1
-
Blitz Preview: Week 3
-
Blitz Preview – Week 4
-
Blitz Battle: GR Catholic Central takes down Zeeland East
-
Blitz Preview: Week 2
-
-
GR West Catholic tops Comstock Park 23-13
-
Dan Harland joins the Blitz
-
Catholic Men’s Trade Academy to open for classes in GR by fall 2020
-
Alcohol a factor with pedestrian hit & killed near GR
-
Police investigating shooting on south side of GR
-
-
Sparta’s Jakel Davis takes Blitz Boss voting
-
Reunification Month honors foster care children reuniting with their families
-
Vote for Week 3 ‘Blitz Boss’