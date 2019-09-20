Grand Haven volleyball picks up OK Red win over Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. -- Grand Haven is currently ranked No. 9 in the state in Division 1 and on Thursday evening, the Buccaneers picked up an OK Red victory over Grandville in straight sets.
