Grand Rapids Gym Voted #1 in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- In just two short years, Grand Rapids’ Grit Life has been named the area’s number 1 gym and fitness club by the readers of Revue Magazine in their annual Best Of The West awards.

As a thank you to their members, Grit Life is offering members with 10% off new fall merchandise that will be revealed mid-September and one free week of classes to all new clients, during the entire month of September.

“We’re incredibly grateful for our community of athletes and believe we have something very special happening at Grit Life that separates us from other programs in the area,” said owner and coach Craig Duncan.

In addition to the free week of classes Grit Life will also launch a new class schedule including an exclusive TRX MBODY Class format that will be the first, and only, of its kind in the Grand Rapids area.

TRX Training was developed by a US Navy Seal and is a form of suspension training that uses body weight exercises to develop strength, balance, flexibility and core stability simultaneously.

The new classes and schedule begin Aug. 26. More information is available on Grit Life’s website.