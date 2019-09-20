Hudsonville holds on to beat Caledonia, 27-20
-
Blitz Preview: Week 3
-
Blitz Preview: Week 2
-
Blitz Preview – Week 4
-
East Kentwood beats Caledonia 23-14
-
Vote for Week 3 ‘Blitz Boss’
-
-
Farmgirl Flea Market hosting fall event Sept. 27-28
-
Dux knock off Grand Rapids Christian 48-27
-
Kalamazoo Central 40, Portage Central 27
-
BC Lakeview beats BC Central 27-13
-
Man hospitalized after being pulled out of Caledonia silo
-
-
Mom records driver zooming past bus, disregarding stop sign
-
Spring Lake beats Fruitport 21-20 in OT thriller
-
Byron Center’s Zach Frasher shuts out Caledonia as the Bulldogs advance