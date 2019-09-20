× Johnny B’z to close at end of September

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eastown restaurant Johnny B’z will close its doors at the end of the month.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant thanks its customers for nine years of business and said it will be closing Sept. 30.

The post says Johnny’s B’z has partnered with All In Hospitality Group, which runs The Winchester, Donkey – Taqueria and Hancock, and will reopen under a new name in December.

The new restaurant, Royals, will open in the same building after some renovations. Johnny B’z says Royals will keep many of the current burger and hot dog options and expand its vegan and vegetarian offerings.