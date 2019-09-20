Kalamazoo armed robbery suspect on the run

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A business was robbed by a man with a semi-automatic handgun.

It happened around 10 p.m. Thursday at the 3500 block of E. Kilgore Rd. in Kalamazoo.

Luckily, no one was injured and the man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police set up a perimeter and tried to track him down but were not successful.

The suspect has not yet been identified, although he has been described as 5’8″ tall and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Authorities urge anyone with information that could lead to an arrest to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.