Learn how to fly a plane at Samaritas’ latest Academy course

Samaritas Senior Living Center is always looking for ways to shoot for the sky when it comes to offering cool events with their free classes at The Academy. They're taking that literally as they invite people to their newest class, "Come Fly With Me: Aviation 101".

The course is designed to kindle, or rekindle, a passion for aviation. Here's a behind the scenes look at the West Michigan Aviation Academy, where one of the classes will be held, and they even let Todd fly a plane!

If Todd can do it, so can you! The Aviation 101 classes will take place on September 25 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and October 2 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Classes are free, but people must sign up for both classes since space is limited.

Sign up at samaritas.org/theacademy.