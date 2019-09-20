Martin wins 8-man battle over Lawrence
-
Blitz Preview – Week 4
-
Blitz Battle: Rockford tops Lowell, stays undefeated
-
Blitz Preview: Week 2
-
Week 2 Blitz Boss: Northview running back Ja’Kaurie Kirkland
-
Blitz Preview: Week 3
-
-
Climax-Scotts wins first eight-man football game over Tri-Unity Christian
-
Schoolcraft offense explodes in 62-8 win over Parchment
-
Gallo homers twice as Rangers sweep Tigers with 3-1 win
-
Homer-happy Twins beat Tigers 8-3
-
Blitz Preview: Week 1
-
-
3 young Michigan boys convicted of raping brothers ages 6, 8
-
Blitz Battle: GR Catholic Central takes down Zeeland East
-
Sparta’s Jakel Davis takes Blitz Boss voting