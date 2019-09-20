× Medical issue causes crash into Cass Co. apple orchard

POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was hospitalized Friday afternoon after crashing his tree into an apple orchard in Cass County.

The crash happened around 2:36 p.m. on Wilbur Hill Road near Mathews Street in Pokagon Township, near Dowagiac.

Authorities said the driver had a medical emergency, which caused him to crash his vehicle into the orchard. He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Alcohol and drugs don’t appear to be factors.