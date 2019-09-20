× Missing 14-year-old was last seen at school

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police has issued a missing endangered advisory for a 14-year-old girl in Houghton County.

Kayann Dee Weber, 14, was last seen Thursday at Calumet Public Schools, 57070 Mine Street in Calumet Township.

Police say Weber has not seen or heard from by family or friends since she left school.

Her parents tell police this is unusual of her and this has never happened before.

If you have information on her whereabouts, call 911 or Laurium Police at 906-337-4000.