MSP searching for alleged bank fraud suspect

Posted 9:08 AM, September 20, 2019, by

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Michigan State Police is searching for a suspect accused of taking a victim’s wallet and using the bank cards to withdraw money and make fraudulent purchases.

The incident happened back on July 24.

MSP says the suspect used bank cards from a victim’s wallet to withdraw over $300 in cash from the Chemical Bank in Belmont and purchase nearly $400 worth of items at the Walmart store in Greenville.

The suspect is a white male with tattoos on his left arm and may be driving a silver in color two-door vehicle, possibly a Ford Mustang.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to please contact D/Sgt. Denise Bentley or Tpr. Jordan Tromp of the MSP Rockford Post at 616-866-4411.

Photo Gallery

