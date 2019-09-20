Northpointe Christian rolls over Calvin Christian, 59-14
-
Blitz Preview: Week 2
-
Blitz Preview – Week 4
-
Blitz Preview: Week 3
-
Blitz Preview: Week 1
-
Wyoming Lee holds 24-6 lead over Calvin Christian, game postponed
-
-
NorthPointe Christian shuts out Bloomingdale 49-0
-
OK Silver football teams prepare for unique round robin schedule
-
Holland Christian takes down Unity Christian 27-14
-
Schoolcraft’s bats erupt in quarterfinal win against Calvin Christian
-
Michigan State defense exceeds sky-high expectations in season opener
-
-
Whitehall volleyball beats Western Michigan Christian in Grand Haven quad
-
Climax-Scotts wins first eight-man football game over Tri-Unity Christian
-
South Christian defense shuts out Greenville in opener