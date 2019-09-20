High school football scoreboard

Ohio GM plants stop production

Posted 5:00 PM, September 20, 2019, by

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A pair of auto plants in Ohio plan on stopping production beginning next week because of the United Auto Workers’ strike against General Motors.

GM said Friday that DMAX near Dayton will halt making diesel engines for GM’s heavy-duty pickup trucks, putting about 500 workers on temporary layoff.

Union officials say Navistar’s truck plant in Springfield will shut down two production lines for a week beginning Monday because of parts shortages.

A local union official tells The Springfield News-Sun that as many as 1,400 workers could be idled. The plant makes medium-duty trucks and vans for GM.

The strike by 49,000 United Auto Workers went into its fifth day on Friday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.