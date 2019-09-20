× Portage home destroyed after explosion, fire

PORTAGE, Mich. — A home in Portage was destroyed Friday morning after an explosion and a fire.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing explosions around 5:09 a.m. at a home on Montego Bay between Tiffany Avenue and Bahama Lane. The blast sent the garage door into the road.

Upon arrival, crews saw a large fire and began work to suppress it. The fire was under put out in about 20 minutes, but the home is considered a total loss.

The people inside the home were able to get out without injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire but said it happened in the garage.