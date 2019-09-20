Shop for local handmade products at Merchants and Makers, Sept. 22

Posted 10:24 AM, September 20, 2019, by

Shopping local all in one spot never disappoints, and the upcoming Fall Merchants and Makers event in Holland is a wonderful example!

Merchants and Makers is a collective of West Michigan creatives and shops coming together to feature their products in a fun, relaxed event space.

The Holland Civic Center will have around 60 different makers selling handcrafted items like bath and beauty products, unique jewelry, cold-pressed juices, home decor made from reclaimed wood, hand-spun cotton candy, succulent planters, screen printed t-shirts, gifts for kids and adults alike, and so much more.

Plus, there will be food, drinks and live music for shoppers to enjoy.

Merchants and Makers will take place on September 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn more about the vendors at merchantsandmakers.com.

