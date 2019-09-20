Sounds of the Game
-
Blitz Sounds of the Game – Sept. 13, 2019
-
Blitz Sounds of the Game – Sept. 6, 2019
-
Blitz Sounds of the Game – Aug. 29, 2019
-
Dan Harland joins the Blitz
-
Sparta’s Jakel Davis takes Blitz Boss voting
-
-
Blitz Preview: Week 2
-
Blitz Preview – Week 4
-
Blitz Preview: Week 3
-
Blitz Preview: Week 1
-
Blitz Play of the Week: Carter McAlvey’s one-handed TD
-
-
Sounds of the Game: Shane Fairfield & Casey Longo
-
Sounds of the Game: Kalamazoo College’s Jamie Zorbo
-
About 1,250 lightning strikes recorded in Washington within three hours