KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Jamie Zorbo is in his 12th season as the head football coach at Kalamazoo College. Zorbo led the Hornets to a 7-3 record in 2018, the most wins the program has seen since 1962. On Thursday night, as K-College prepares for the home opener, Zorbo was mic'd up for FOX 17 Sounds of the Game.
Sounds of the Game: Kalamazoo College’s Jamie Zorbo
