Todd’s Weekend Adventures

International Red Panda Day

John Ball Zoo is celebrating all things Red Pandas on Saturday. September 21 is International Red Panda Day, and it aims to raise awareness of red pandas and the importance of their conservation.

John Ball Zoo is joining more than 100 zoos worldwide for International Red Panda Day. Guests can celebrate with games and activities, conservation information, red panda-themed face painting, and even learn how to become a red panda ranger.

Of course, the day wouldn't be complete without a visit to West Michigan's favorite red pandas, Wyatt and Wasabi.

Running of the Bulls

The 11th annual running of the Bulls with the Grand Raggidy Roller Derby skaters. Members of the Grand RAggidy Roller Derby team will take to the streets of Grand Rapids with helmets with horns, donning the classic bull look as participants race them through the streets.

This fast-paced bar crawl features local favorites like the Brickyard Tavern, Broadway Bar, City Built Brewing Company, Rocky's Bar and Grill, and Garage Bar and Grill. Grand Raggidy is also partnering their event with the Grand Rapids Pride Center.

While this is a free event, runners can get a cool koozie and a wristband for drink specials at the bars for only $10. Registration for the event will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Brickyard Tavern. The runners and bulls will be released at noon.

Fall Bike Celebration

There's a party in Vickburg all weekend long for those who love to bike. Bike-friendly Kalamazoo's Inaugural Fall Bike Celebration will feature events all weekend long.

On Friday there's disc golf, a guided downtown quilt painting tour, live music at the farmers market, and an ice cream social.

On Saturday, cyclists can follow scenic routes with plenty of photo ops along with Southwest Michigan countryside. There are shorter family-friendly routes and even a kid-friendly bike parade.

On Sunday afternoon, you can check out the winners of bike-friendly routes and even a kid-friendly bike parade and see who takes home the nearly $2,000 in prize money.

For more information, please see bikefriendlyKalamazoo.org.

Night of Destruction

Grab the kids and head down to Berlin Raceway on Saturday for West Michigan's Night of Destruction!

Don't miss eight of the best monster trucks battling it out, plus school bus races and fireworks spectacular!

The gates open up at 4 p.m. with the Padnos Pit Party from 5 to 6:30 where you can see the monster trucks up close and meet the drivers.

Then head to your seats and watch all the destruction at 7.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids in advance, but prices go up the day of by $5 so be sure to get them today!

Get more information and tickets at berlinraceway.com.