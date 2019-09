Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVILLE, Mich. -- Today is National Pepperoni Pizza Day and Villa Italian Kitchen is offering a deal to celebrate.

Customers who visit one of their locations Friday and purchase a slice of Neapolitan pepperoni pizza can get one additional slice free with their purchase.

The deal is only good for today and runs from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. at all of their stores including the Grandville store located at Rivertown Crossing.