× WMU students take part in global climate change strike

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Students at Western Michigan University joined thousands of others around the world in climate change protests.

The “Global Climate Strike” events are trying to send a message to world leaders going to a U.N. summit.

WMU junior Megan Nippa was one of the students taking part in Friday’s protest to urge leaders to find a solution to climate change.

“I live on Earth, it should be important to everybody because we literally — this is our home, we come from Earth,” Nippa said. “If we destroy it, we’re done for as the human race.”

She says money has been the root of the issue.

“Right now, the most important thing to a lot of people is money, and I think that’s gotten us to this point,” she said. “Seventy percent of carbon emissions come from just 100 companies, and those people are not held accountable.”

Senior Tyler Boes hopes world leaders take action immediately.

“We do the march because we need to show awareness to our local government and show them that, from every level, we need to take action,” Boes said. “Because this is the most serious threat to the existence of humanity on Earth.”