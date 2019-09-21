× 20-year-old seriously hurt in crash with Ottawa County tree

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver was seriously injured when his vehicle struck a tree head-on early Saturday morning.

At 4:37 a.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the sound of an unknown accident on 20th Avenue north of Tyler Street. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies located a 2017 Ford Edge that had struck a large tree head-on just off the southbound lane of 20th Avenue in the curved section of the roadway.

The sole occupant was the 20-year-old man who was driving. He was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in serious condition later Saturday.

The man was wearing his seat belt and all air bags deployed.

Deputies said there did not appear to be any intoxicants in use.

The accident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.