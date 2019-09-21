A few showers Saturday, followed by heavy rain for Sunday

WEST MICHIGAN– Sunshine this Saturday morning allows for temps to jump back into the lower half of the 80s for a fourth straight day. Clouds are to be on the increase for this afternoon, however, as a very wet weather system takes aim on West Michigan. The first signs of this system show up this afternoon and early evening in the form of scattered showers. The heavier rains wait until Sunday to arrive.

Light winds and muggy conditions from early this morning get replaced by breezier south to southwest winds as we go along late this Saturday morning and into the afternoon. Unfortunately the sticky conditions continue as well. With the expectation of winds ramping up coupled with the high water levels of Lake Michigan, we have Lakeshore Flood Advisories that have been issued by the National Weather Service for most of our immediate Lakeshore communities.

The advisories from Holland and northward go into effect at noon today and last until 8 P.M. Sunday evening. The advisories south of Holland go into effect at 8 P.M. this evening and also last until 8 P.M. Sunday. Waves are to reach as high as 4-7 feet overnight tonight and through much of the back half of the weekend.

As far as the rainy system taking aim on our region, the first signs of this inclement weather arrive this afternoon and evening with some scattered showers expected to develop. Activity will be intermittent through this evening and early overnight before more widespread showers develop toward daybreak tomorrow. The focus for rain may end up being near I-94 and especially northward Sunday morning and early afternoon before everyone gets a good soaking by later in the day.

Regardless as to the specifics of where the main bands of rain set up early in the day, waves of showers and thundershowers, some heavy, can be expected across our region Sunday morning, afternoon, and evening resulting in healthy amounts of water for just about the entire West Michigan viewing area.

A widespread 1-2″ of rain looks the best bet with local amounts to around 3″ or so before rain diminishes early Monday morning. Severe weather is not anticipated with this latest weather system though some embedded thunder and lightning will be possible.

The approaching cold front and associated upper-level disturbance responsible for all of this wet weather will pass through allowing for a cooler and drier air mass to settle in for Monday and Tuesday. A new surge of southerly flow on Wednesday ahead of a new low pressure system passing to our west will send temps back into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees on Wednesday before a new cold front arrives later in the day or evening bringing back the chance for showers and thunderstorms. A brief cooler spell is on track for Thursday before yet another significant warm-up takes shake into next week.