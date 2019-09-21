High School Football Scoreboard

Boil Water Advisory lifted in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The boil water advisory issued on September 19th has been lifted.

Kalamazoo city officials tell FOX 17 the advisory was sent out as a precaution due to a water main break near West Main Street and Westwood Drive.

“Bacteriological sampling within the affected area verified that the water is safe to drink.” The city said in their statement.

The affected area was both sides of West Main Street from Sydelle Avenue to Gilkison Avenue, the northwest corner of Pinehurst and West Main Street, and included West Westwood Drive through to East Westwood Drive.

