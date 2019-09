WYOMING, Mich. — A fire broke out at Timber Ridge Apartments, destroying at least two units.

Residents are still looking for animals that strayed during the chaos, though firefighters were able to return a cat to one thankful resident.

Calls to 911 started to come in just before 3:45 Saturday according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. So far no injuries have been reported.

Paramedics at the scene told FOX 17 there were no fatalities.