KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Kalamazoo College has struggled to score points so far this season. After a 3-0 win in the season opener against Oberlin, the Hornets would fall 31-17 in week two at Greenville. On Saturday in the season opener, Kalamazoo put up 242 yards of total offense with just 41 yards on the ground in the 28-7 loss.

The Hornets fall to 1-2 on the season as the team enters a bye week before the MIAA opener on Saturday, October 5th at Adrian.