High School Football Scoreboard

Kyle Thomas’ eight touchdown day carries Albion to another win

Posted 11:04 PM, September 21, 2019, by

ALBION, Mich. -- The Albion offense has had no problems putting up points in the first three weeks of the season. With Saturday's 56-41 win over Eureka College, the Britons are now averaging over 53 points per game. Albion quarterback Kyle Thomas is having a breakout season as illustrated on Saturday with his 457 total yards, five passing touchdowns and three more on the ground.

Meanwhile, Kyle's brother Justin Thomas caught nine passes for 171 yards and four touchdowns.

The Brits are now 3-0 on the season and will take on Alma in the MIAA opener on October 5th after a bye week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.