Kyle Thomas’ eight touchdown day carries Albion to another win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBION, Mich. -- The Albion offense has had no problems putting up points in the first three weeks of the season. With Saturday's 56-41 win over Eureka College, the Britons are now averaging over 53 points per game. Albion quarterback Kyle Thomas is having a breakout season as illustrated on Saturday with his 457 total yards, five passing touchdowns and three more on the ground.

Meanwhile, Kyle's brother Justin Thomas caught nine passes for 171 yards and four touchdowns.

The Brits are now 3-0 on the season and will take on Alma in the MIAA opener on October 5th after a bye week.