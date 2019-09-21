Man missing in northern Michigan found dead

Posted 7:47 PM, September 21, 2019, by , Updated at 07:48AM, September 23, 2019

BALDWIN, Mich. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says a man who went missing over the weekend has been found dead.

Douglas Harrison was last seen Thursday after leaving the Amvet Post 1988 in Baldwin. The next day he was reported missing.

On Sunday night, deputies were searching the area of W. 24th Street and S. Merrillville Road in Webber Township on a gravel pit property owned by the Lake County Road Commission. This are is close to where Harrison was last seen.

During the search, a deputy noticed a car submerged in a nearby pond and found Harrison dead inside.

The sheriff’s office says Harrison suffered from PTSD and did not have his medication with him at the time.

The circumstances surrounding his death is still under investigation.

An autoposy is set for Tuesday.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.