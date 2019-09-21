Man missing in northern Michigan found dead

BALDWIN, Mich. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says a man who went missing over the weekend has been found dead.

Douglas Harrison was last seen Thursday after leaving the Amvet Post 1988 in Baldwin. The next day he was reported missing.

On Sunday night, deputies were searching the area of W. 24th Street and S. Merrillville Road in Webber Township on a gravel pit property owned by the Lake County Road Commission. This are is close to where Harrison was last seen.

During the search, a deputy noticed a car submerged in a nearby pond and found Harrison dead inside.

The sheriff’s office says Harrison suffered from PTSD and did not have his medication with him at the time.

The circumstances surrounding his death is still under investigation.

An autoposy is set for Tuesday.