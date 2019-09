BALDWIN, Mich. — Douglas Harrison left Amvet Post 1988 just after 11:30 p.m. Friday and has not been seen since.

Harrison suffers from PTSD and does not have his medication with him at this time. He is driving a red 2016 Cadillac SRX with the personalized Michigan license plate: AMVETS.

Police describe Harrison as a 57 year-old white male, 5’10”, 250 lbs. He wears glasses and has blue eyes.

If anyone has seen Harrison dial 911 or call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 745-2712.