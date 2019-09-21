× Man shot to death at Kalamazoo apartment complex

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man died from gunshot wounds suffered at an apartment complex Saturday morning.

At 7 a.m. Saturday, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officers responded to a report of a man down with gunshot wounds in front of 1500 Fox Ridge Apartments. Upon arriving at the scene, they found the victim, a 20-year-old Kalamazoo man, who appeared to have been struck by gunfire.

The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said no further information is available at this time.

Anyone having any information regarding this incident is being asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.