Mason Opple shines again as Hope picks up win over Aurora

Posted 11:05 PM, September 21, 2019, by

HOLLAND, Mich. -- After five touchdown passes in last week's record-setting 80-6 win over Defiance, Hudsonville's Mason Opple followed that stellar performance with another. On Saturday, in a 34-32 win over Aurora, Opple threw for 202 yards and three touchdowns while running for 86 yards and adding two more scores on the ground.

Unity Christian product Christian Bos was Opple's favorite target once again. After 92 yards and a touchdown last week, Bos caught eight passes for 162 yards and two scores.

The Dutch improve to 2-1 on the season as the team enters their bye week before the MIAA opener at Trine on Saturday, October 5th in a highly important game that could decide the conference.

