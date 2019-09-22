1 injured in Cass Co. highway crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver was heading west bound on Hospital St at 12:34 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle, running a stop sign at M60.

He then drove off the road and into the nearby woods, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies have identified 38-year-old Daniel Green, an Indianapolis resident, as the driver.

Green was taken to Lakeland Hospital in Niles for unknown injuries.

No word yet on the cause of the crash, but alcohol and drugs are not currently considered factors.