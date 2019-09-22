High School Football Scoreboard

Two arrests in Battle Creek home invasion, armed robbery and assault

Posted 3:25 PM, September 22, 2019, by , Updated at 03:30PM, September 22, 2019
Battle-Creek-police-cruiser-generic

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man and woman have been arrested in connection to a Sunday morning home invasion and armed robbery.

At 8 a.m. Sunday, Battle Creek Police Department officers responded to a report of a home invasion, armed robbery and assault at a house in the 100 block of Waweenork. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found three juvenile victims and one adult, who were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Male and female suspects were located at a residence on West Fountain Street. Those suspects did not initially come out and the emergency response team was called in.  The suspects came out once the emergency response team started taking their positions. They were taken into custody and charges are pending against the man and the woman.

The incident remains under investigation by the Battle Creek Police Department.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.