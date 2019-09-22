× Two arrests in Battle Creek home invasion, armed robbery and assault

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man and woman have been arrested in connection to a Sunday morning home invasion and armed robbery.

At 8 a.m. Sunday, Battle Creek Police Department officers responded to a report of a home invasion, armed robbery and assault at a house in the 100 block of Waweenork. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found three juvenile victims and one adult, who were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Male and female suspects were located at a residence on West Fountain Street. Those suspects did not initially come out and the emergency response team was called in. The suspects came out once the emergency response team started taking their positions. They were taken into custody and charges are pending against the man and the woman.

The incident remains under investigation by the Battle Creek Police Department.