$80 million Powerball winning ticket sold in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — A lucky Michigan Lottery player is a multimillionaire today after winning Saturday night’s $80 million Powerball jackpot.

The lucky player’s winning ticket matched all of the winning numbers — 01-09-22-36-68 — and the Powerball 22. The winning ticket was bought at the Barrels & Barrels Party Store, located at 1375 SW Bayshore Drive in Suttons Bay.

Suttons Bay is located about 20 miles north of Traverse City.

Saturday’s big win marks the fourth time a Michigan player has won the Powerball jackpot since the state began offering the game in 2010. The last Michigan player to win the Powerball jackpot was Julie Leach, of Three Rivers. In 2015, Leach won the game’s $310.5 million jackpot.

In 2012, Donald Lawson, of Lapeer, won $337 million playing the Powerball game. Lawson’s jackpot win holds the record for the largest Lottery prize ever paid in Michigan.

The lucky winner should contact the Lottery’s Public Relations Division at 517-373-1237 to setup an appointment to claim their prize. The winner may choose to accept their prize as a 30-year annuity, or a one-time lump sum payment of about $55 million.

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

According to lottery officials, about 97 cents of every dollar spent on Lottery tickets is returned to the state in the form of contributions to the state School Aid Fund, prizes to players and commissions to vendors and retailers. In the 2018 fiscal year, the Lottery provided more than $941.3 million for Michigan’s public schools, its fourth record contribution in a row. Since it began in 1972, the Lottery has contributed more than $22 billion to support public education in Michigan. For additional information, follow the Michigan Lottery on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and online at www.michiganlottery.com.